FEMA testing sites to continue in Hidalgo and Cameron County
A two-week extension request was granted for the FEMA COVID-19 testing sites in Cameron and Hidalgo County, giving people another option if they can't afford a test or are struggling to find one.
"This morning, we did get notification from the state that our request for an extension was approved," Cameron County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Rolando Casas said. "The positive feedback from the constituents was foremost the most important aspect of it. Little to no wait compared to other locations we see throughout the county, both here in Cameron and in Hidalgo."
Officials say the exact schedules of the mass testing venues are still in the works for both counties.
