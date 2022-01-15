FEMA to open COVID-19 testing site at Brownsville Sports Park

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open a COVID-19 testing site in Brownsville, according to a Thursday news release from Cameron County.

County officials say the federally assisted COVID-19 PCR testing site is scheduled to begin testing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

Officials say testing will continue for the next 21 days, from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., while supplies last.

"With the rise of COVID cases statewide and the surge of Omicron transmission, we have seen an increase in the demand for testing locally and long lines at doctor’s offices, clinics, and County held testing sites," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr said in the news release. "This new testing site will help alleviate current wait times for testing countywide and is accessible via online registration. Please take the necessary precautions to remain safe."

The COVID-19 testing will be done by appointment. Individuals must present the appointment confirmation on the day of the test.