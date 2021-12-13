x

Female driver dies after crash in Harlingen, police say

A female driver died early Friday morning after a crash in Harlingen. 

Police say they responded to the crash at FM 509 and Nixon Road at about 2:45 a.m.

Investigation reveals a Dodge passenger car struck the back end of a semi-truck trailer. The female driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Her identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. 

The case remains under investigation. 

