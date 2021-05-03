Fence at Donna VFW destroyed, veterans seek answers

Members of VFW Post 10802 in Donna want to know who knocked down their fence — and why.

Veterans discovered that someone had knocked down most of their fence over the weekend. They found a blue vest near pieces of the broken fence.

"It looks like a worker's vest," said Post Commander Dennis Chaney.

Members filed a police report, but what they really want is for the person responsible to repair the damage.

"Be honest. That's it," Chaney said. "Man up for what you did because everybody who belongs to these places manned up and did their part."

Watch the video for the full story.