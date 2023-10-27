Fiesta de Palmas sparks economic boost in McAllen

Fiesta de Palmas has come to a close and city officials are still counting how many people came, but they believe there's a jump from the over 60,000 people who attended last year.

McAllen Convention Center Facilities Director Yajaira Flores says the event has come a long way since it bloomed 18 years ago in 2006.

Beyond music and food, this year organizers wanted to focus more on Mexican tradition and culture than ever before.

"Because this event happens in the later part of October, we thought what a wonderful way to celebrate our culture and honor our traditions by doing a Día De Los Muertos theme," Flores said.

One of the newer, more meaningful attractions this year is the Altar de Muertos, where people submit photos of their loved ones that they lost.

Organizers say Fiesta de Palmas is more than just a festival, it brings an economic boost to the community.

During the festival, the city surveyed the people who attended.

They wanted to see how far they traveled, how much money they're spending and if they're staying at a hotel. Then they submit the data to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for an economic impact study.

