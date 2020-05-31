Filipino Community Reacts to Sunday Morning Church Attack
Related Story
MCALLEN- The Valley's Filipino community is stunned over a church attack that happened Sunday morning in the Philippines.
At least 20 people were killed, another 80 more were left wounded.
Security officials say the first bomb went off in, or near, a cathedral during Sunday Mass.
A second blast went off as as soldiers arrived to help the victims.
CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to a valley woman who calls the Philippines home.
Click the video above for the full story.
News
MCALLEN- The Valley's Filipino community is stunned over a church attack that happened Sunday morning in the Philippines. At... More >>
News Video
-
Purple Heart recipient plans to use knowledge gained at UTRGV to help...
-
24/7 Live streaming site captures SpaceX developments at Boca Chica location
-
Valley physician stresses importance to watch for warning signs of possible stroke
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Boot Company Bar and Grill
-
Community confused after vandalism on Hindu temple