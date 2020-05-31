x

Filipino Community Reacts to Sunday Morning Church Attack

Related Story

MCALLEN- The Valley's Filipino community is stunned over a church attack that happened Sunday morning in the Philippines.

At least 20 people were killed, another 80 more were left wounded.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in, or near, a cathedral during Sunday Mass.

A second blast went off as as soldiers arrived to help the victims.

CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to a valley woman who calls the Philippines home.

Click the video above for the full story.

News
Filipino Community Reacts to Sunday Morning Church...
Filipino Community Reacts to Sunday Morning Church Attack
MCALLEN- The Valley's Filipino community is stunned over a church attack that happened Sunday morning in the Philippines. At... More >>
1 year ago Sunday, January 27 2019 Jan 27, 2019 Sunday, January 27, 2019 7:42:00 PM CST January 27, 2019
Radar
7 Days