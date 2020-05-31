Filipino Community Reacts to Sunday Morning Church Attack

MCALLEN- The Valley's Filipino community is stunned over a church attack that happened Sunday morning in the Philippines.

At least 20 people were killed, another 80 more were left wounded.

Security officials say the first bomb went off in, or near, a cathedral during Sunday Mass.

A second blast went off as as soldiers arrived to help the victims.

CHANNEL 5's Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to a valley woman who calls the Philippines home.

