Final day to cast votes for Commissioner At-Large A race in Brownsville

Election Day is today for the Commissioner At-Large A race in Brownsville.

More than 4,300 people cast their ballot in person during early voting.

The two candidates still running for that seat are Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba. Neither candidate received enough votes during the May election to avoid the runoff.

B-Metro is offering free bus rides to anyone needing transportation to the polls. Call (956) 541-4881 for more information.