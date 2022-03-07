Financial assistance available for veterans in Hidalgo County

The Hidalgo County Veterans Service office is taking applications for the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant.

The grant program offers financial assistance for things like rent and mortgage, emergency vehicle repairs, and adult care to veterans and their families living in Hidalgo County.

U.S. Army Veteran John Zmuda says he was thrilled when he heard about the program in Hidalgo County.

"I was calling all the neighbors, you know? 'Hey man, which one of you guys is a veteran because you probably don't know about these things,'" he said.

Zmuda says the help couldn't come at a better time.

"I've been running the heater and stuff, you know," Zmuda said. "I've seen my last bill, and I'm like, oh my goodness."

According to the Hidalgo County Veterans Service, more than 300 veterans have received help through the Broken Arrow program.

The grant is eligible for veterans in the county of all discharge types other than dishonorable.

For more information, visit www.hidalgocounty.us/2783/Broken-Arrow-Grant or call 956-292-7076.