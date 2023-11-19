Fire Chief: A/C Unit Cause of Edinburg Apartment Blaze
EDINBURG – An Edinburg family is displaced after their apartment went up in flames.
The Edinburg Fire Department said an A/C unit started the blaze.
Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider said the fire broke out last night before 8:00.
A room and an attic in an apartment duplex were damaged in the 3100 block of Juan Street in northwest Edinburg.
Snider said the fire started at a window A/C unit, the spread to a shed outside.
No one was hurt in the fire.
