Fire Crews Respond to Mobile Home Fire in Starr Co.

NEAR SAN ISIDRO - A home burned down near San Isidro early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to a double-wide trailer house on Delmita Road after 4 a.m.

San Isidro Fire Chief Barney Benavides said the winds made the blaze hard to control. The house, a car and a separate garage structure burned down.

The man living in the home was able to escape, unharmed. He said his dogs alerted him.

He’ll be staying with family in the meantime.

The Starr County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.