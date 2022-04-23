Fire crews working to contain blaze near Monte Alto
Firefighters are battling a blaze on a large property in Hidalgo County Monday afternoon.
Multiple tractor-trailers are on fire, according to Elsa Fire Chief Bryan Hathorn.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Jesus Flores Road between Mile 19 and Mile 20.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is blocking off the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
