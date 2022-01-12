Fire Destroys 1 Home, Leaves Family Homeless

WESLACO – Emergency crews responded to a blaze that consumed a home in less than 30 minutes Monday afternoon.

The fire happened on Mile 12, between Mile 2 and Mile 2 and a half.

A family of eight is now without a home after the fire destroyed it.

The fire threatened two other structures but fire crews were able to contain the fire before it reached the homes.

Fire officials say no one was injured.

The family says no one was home at the time of the fire. They're not sure how they're going to recover after losing their home and livelihood all in one day.

Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown, but that the windy conditions played a factor in how fast the fire spread.

