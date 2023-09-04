Fire destroys Brownsville night club

A fire broke out at a Brownsville night club Sunday night.

Crews responded to the fire at Los Dos Hermanos Disco Rodeo on Jaime Zapata Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Officials say when they arrived, the building was fully engulfed.

The building was closed for business at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to a news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.