Fire destroys Brownsville night club
A fire broke out at a Brownsville night club Sunday night.
Crews responded to the fire at Los Dos Hermanos Disco Rodeo on Jaime Zapata Avenue at about 9 p.m.
Officials say when they arrived, the building was fully engulfed.
The building was closed for business at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to a news release.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
