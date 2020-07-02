Fire official says to keep in mind city rules and social distancing this Fourth of July

Typically, the Fourth of July is a big day for families and friends to get together. However, this year, coronavirus precautions are changing the way many will be celebrating the national holiday.

Javier Ruiz, the manager at Big G’s Fireworks in Peñitas, says they set-up plexiglass, place tape markings on the floor and put out hand sanitizer to make sure customers who visits can shop safely.

To avoid a crowd of last-minute shoppers, Ruiz wants people to stop by as early as possible so that social distancing can be practiced appropriately.

Mike Swinnea, assistant fire marshal for Weslaco, added the fire department doesn’t recommend mixed households to get together. He says it could lead to possible contamination of COVID-19.

If anyone plans on using fireworks — a reminder — different cities in the Rio Grande Valley have different ordinances.

