Fire officials remind residents the importance of firework safety

Before popping fireworks, residents are encouraged to check the rules in their area.

Fireworks are not allowed in most cities. Rio Grande Valley fire investigators also advise against buying fireworks that are made in other countries.

"It's always best if you are going to pop fireworks in the county and the areas that you can is to get fireworks that are from here in the U.S. due to them being regulated." Pharr Fire Investigator, Ruben Vera, said.

Celebratory gunfire is also prohibited.