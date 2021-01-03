Fire Officials Say Hydration is Key during Hot Temperatures
EDINBURG – Firefighters continue to face triple-digit temperatures outside and at the workplace.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS wanted to find out how they keep protected from the heat while responding to calls.
Edinburg Deputy Fire Chief Ubaldo Perez says hydration is key. He says breaks when working a blaze also helps prevent exhaustion during bigger operations.
Perez adds multiple agencies also team up so firefighters are on rotation.
Watch the video above for more information.
