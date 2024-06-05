Fire Safety - Holidays & Heaters
Our guests this week include: KRGV's Heart of the Valley "Mental Illness," Edinburg's Fire captain talking about fire safety, and the Weslaco Police Department talking about their toy drive, and holiday safety.
