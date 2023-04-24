Fire Weather Advisory in Place for Parts of RGV

SAN BENITO – Residents are being encouraged to refrain from burning trash or brush following the increased fire danger.

According to the National Weather Service, Starr County will be facing “extreme fire danger,” while Hidalgo County will be under a “high fire danger.”

San Benito Fire Department Capt. Romeo Mancias said winds make it extremely difficult for crews to stop flames from spreading once they do break out.

Mancias reminds people that trash and brush burning isn’t allowed inside city limits only in county.

“If you’re going to burn trash, grass or brush, first of all you need to notify your fire department. Let them know where you’re going to be burning, what you’re going to be burning. You can’t be burning household items. You can burn brush, grass, leaves,” he explained.

The National Weather Service is also advising people not to throw their cigarettes outside of their car and don’t park their vehicle in grassy areas.