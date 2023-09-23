Firefighters on high alert after multiple fires break out in the Valley

The strong winds and dry conditions continue fueling the flames that have broken out around the Valley in the last few days, leaving firefighters on high alert.

The Edinburg Fire Department says right now is the time for everyone to do their part after a fire in the city got close to a home that was caused by welding sparks.

“We've been having a rash of wild land fires, brush fires, two different major ones here," Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider said, adding that the Valley may continue to see dry conditions for the next few months.

After seeing how close to home the fires can get, Edinburg firefighters say now is the time to for everyone to not only do their part - but keep their eyes open.

The public is asked to be mindful of the area and avoid outdoor burning, throwing cigarette butts on the ground, and driving and parking on dry grass.

