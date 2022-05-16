Firefighters respond to blaze at Donna flea market
Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze at the Don-Wes Flea Market.
The Donna Fire Department has been at the scene for at least an hour, an official said Thursday afternoon.
An RV and a truck were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which is unknown officials said.
