x

Firefighters respond to blaze at Donna flea market

Related Story

Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze at the Don-Wes Flea Market.

The Donna Fire Department has been at the scene for at least an hour, an official said Thursday afternoon.

An RV and a truck were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which is unknown officials said. 

News
Firefighters respond to fire at Donna flea...
Firefighters respond to fire at Donna flea market
Firefighters from multiple fire departments battled a blaze at the Don-Wes Flea Market. The Donna Fire Department has been... More >>
1 year ago Thursday, March 18 2021 Mar 18, 2021 Thursday, March 18, 2021 5:09:00 PM CDT March 18, 2021
Radar
7 Days