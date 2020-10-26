x

First and Goal Friday: 10/23

Related Story

First and Goal Friday for October 23rd

Non-District 

Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6

Brownsville Veterans 14, PSJA Southwest 13

Edcouch-Elsa 34, Rio Grande City 28

Sharyland 34, McAllen Rowe 24 

Brownsville Lopez 14, PSJA Memorial 8

Lyford 52, La Villa 6

31-6A

Mission 51, Edinburg High 7

Edinburg North 29, PSJA 22

32-6A

Brownsville Hanna 20, San Benito 13

Los Fresnos 38, Brownsville Rivera 16

Harlingen South 44, Donna North 13

16-4A Division 1

Zapata 34, Grulla 26

La Feria 42, Kingsville King 14

TAPPS

Austin Regents 55, St. Joseph 0

News
First and Goal Friday for 10/23; Scores...
First and Goal Friday for 10/23; Scores and Highlights
First and Goal Friday for October 23rd Non-District Harlingen 21, McAllen Memorial 6 Brownsville Veterans 14, PSJA... More >>
3 days ago Friday, October 23 2020 Oct 23, 2020 Friday, October 23, 2020 10:48:00 PM CDT October 23, 2020
Radar
7 Days