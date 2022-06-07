First & Goal Friday: November 16th

WESLACO - At least nine Valley schools will be playing in the area round of the UIL football playoffs. Or to put it simply. Thanksgiving football looms for those teams. There could have been more. PSJA lost in overtime to Eagle Pass 34-28. There were a pair of one-point losses. Port Lavaca Calhoun survived at Pioneer 56-55. Port Isabel played in a game where 113 points were scored. The Tarpons were one short in a 57-56 loss to West Oso. Teams that can rest easy the remainder of the weekend are Weslaco, San Benito, Hanna, and Vela from the 6A ranks. Mission Veterans is on to the area round. So too, Raymondville, Rio Hondo and La Feria are second round qualifiers. The list rounds out with La Villa in 2A, Division 2.

Here are the final scores:

Weslaco - 25, Harlingen - 14

San Benito - 46, Edinburg - 20

United - 31, Mission - 28

Hanna -35, Weslaco East - 20

Vela - 52, Harlingen South - 14

Mission Veterans - 69, Victoria East - 21

Flour Bluff - 56, Palmview - 21

Calallen - 49, Valley View - 0

SA Southside - 56, Mercedes - 7

La Feria - 28, Beeville - 25

Raymondville - 48, Orange Grove - 16

Rio Hondo - 37, Ingleside - 20

Cole - 16, Lyford - 14

Poth - 35, Santa Rosa - 14

La Villa - 35, Runge - 25

Second Baptist - 41, St. Joseph's - 7

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the First & Goal highlights for the bi-district round.