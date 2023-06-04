First & Goal Friday: October 19th

MISSION - Sharyland kicked a 21-yard field goal in the closing minute to secure a 38-37 victory over rival Pioneer in the CHANNEL 5 Game of the Week. The two teams traded the lead several times in the fourth quarter before the Rattlers moved into position to secure the victory. Sharyland now takes the district lead in 16-5A, Division 2. Rio Hondo lost for the first time this season. Raymondville knocked off the Bobcats 27-14. That leaves idle Vela as the Valley's final unbeaten squad.

In other games:

McAllen Memorial - 28, McAllen - 6

PSJA North - 41, Mission - 31

La Joya - 20, Juarez-Lincoln - 0

Weslaco - 75, Donna North - 3

Weslaco East - 54, Edinburg North - 0

Edinburg - 24, Economedes - 21

San Benito - 49, Harlingen South - 14

Los Fresnos - 37, Rivera - 7

Mercedes - 15, Valley View - 11

Edcouch Elsa - 40, Cigarroa - 0

Pace - 28, Lopez - 7

Palmview - 30, PSJA Memorial - 22

La Feria - 33, Zapata - 14

Grulla - 28, Hidalgo - 14

Port Isabel - 46, Progreso - 9

San Diego - 14, Lyford - 7

Odem - 41, Monte Alto - 0

Santa Rosa - 56, Banquete - 8

Santa Maria - 28, Ben Bolt - 0

La Villa - 43, Benavides - 16

John Paul II - 34, St. Joseph's 33 (F/OT)

