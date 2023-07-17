x

First & Goal Friday: September 1st

MISSION - McAllen Memorial used a strong second half defense to stop Pioneer 41-24 in 2017's first CHANNEL 5 "Game of the Week" in Valley football.  Campbell Speights scored three touchdowns as the Mustangs opened the season with a road victory.  In other games on Friday night, Harlingen South defeated McAllen 34-21.  Economedes rallied to win at Hanna 19-14.  Brownsville Veterans overcame an early road deficit at Edinburg North, and outscored the Cougars 39-21.  The Valley got the best of two tests with Laredo schools.  Vela went on the road and downed Nixon 34-13.  San Benito scored late and intercepted a pass in the final 90 seconds to edge United 23-20.  Weslaco East pitched the only shutout of the night, 62-0, over Sharyland.  Edcouch-Elsa got a late stop to hold off Los Fresnos 24-21.

Mission won at PSJA North 24-14.  PSJA scored 54 in a road win at Donna North 54-13.  Valley View edged Donna 21-20.  Palmview scored a late touchdown to beat Roma 16-10.  Lopez stopped Port Isabel 35-13.  Grulla made the long trip to St. Joseph's and won 38-22.  Raymondville was 10 points better than La Feria 22-12.  Santa Rosa beat Hidalgo 42-28.  Lyford got the victory over Progreso 48-14.  MMA came back to defeat Santa Maria 20-18.  Riviera routed La Villa 46-14. 

Highlights and scores from the First & Goal team are anchored by CHANNEL 5 Sports Director Joel Villanueva.

