First & Goal Friday: September 1st

MISSION - McAllen Memorial used a strong second half defense to stop Pioneer 41-24 in 2017's first CHANNEL 5 "Game of the Week" in Valley football. Campbell Speights scored three touchdowns as the Mustangs opened the season with a road victory. In other games on Friday night, Harlingen South defeated McAllen 34-21. Economedes rallied to win at Hanna 19-14. Brownsville Veterans overcame an early road deficit at Edinburg North, and outscored the Cougars 39-21. The Valley got the best of two tests with Laredo schools. Vela went on the road and downed Nixon 34-13. San Benito scored late and intercepted a pass in the final 90 seconds to edge United 23-20. Weslaco East pitched the only shutout of the night, 62-0, over Sharyland. Edcouch-Elsa got a late stop to hold off Los Fresnos 24-21.

Mission won at PSJA North 24-14. PSJA scored 54 in a road win at Donna North 54-13. Valley View edged Donna 21-20. Palmview scored a late touchdown to beat Roma 16-10. Lopez stopped Port Isabel 35-13. Grulla made the long trip to St. Joseph's and won 38-22. Raymondville was 10 points better than La Feria 22-12. Santa Rosa beat Hidalgo 42-28. Lyford got the victory over Progreso 48-14. MMA came back to defeat Santa Maria 20-18. Riviera routed La Villa 46-14.

