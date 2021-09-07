x

First & Goal Friday: September 8th

WESLACO - McAllen Memorial rolled to a second straight road and Game of the Week victory by topping Weslaco East 28-14 at Bobby Lackey Stadium.  The Mustangs were not only impressive on offense, but recorded six takeaways from a usually reliable Wildcats' offense.  In other games on Friday night, there were some surprises.  A pair of 5A schools went on the road and picked up wins from larger 6A opponents. Donna beat PSJA North 24-20.  Mercedes stopped Rowe 27-20.  Economedes scored the only touchdown of the second half to defeat Palmview 13-9.  Sharyland knocked off Edinburg North 24-20.  Mission Veterans edged Mission 18-14.  San Benito was impressive in a San Antonio win 44-18 over East Central.  Hanna downed Porter 35-7.  Juarez-Lincoln held off Rio Hondo 36-33.  Corpus Christi Veterans rolled PSJA Southwest 56-7.  Martin smoked Donna North 35-14.  Rio Grande City defeated Zapata 14-3.  Raymondville edged Grulla 10-7.  La Feria made a large first half lead stand up in a 42-0 victory over Falfurrias.  St. Joseph's tamed Lyford 58-8.  Santa Rosa defeated La Villa 34-14.  Santa Maria won at Monte Alto 14-7.  CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva leads the First & Goal coverage in this report.

3 years ago Friday, September 08 2017 Sep 8, 2017 Friday, September 08, 2017 10:39:56 PM CDT September 08, 2017
