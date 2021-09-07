First & Goal Friday: September 8th

WESLACO - McAllen Memorial rolled to a second straight road and Game of the Week victory by topping Weslaco East 28-14 at Bobby Lackey Stadium. The Mustangs were not only impressive on offense, but recorded six takeaways from a usually reliable Wildcats' offense. In other games on Friday night, there were some surprises. A pair of 5A schools went on the road and picked up wins from larger 6A opponents. Donna beat PSJA North 24-20. Mercedes stopped Rowe 27-20. Economedes scored the only touchdown of the second half to defeat Palmview 13-9. Sharyland knocked off Edinburg North 24-20. Mission Veterans edged Mission 18-14. San Benito was impressive in a San Antonio win 44-18 over East Central. Hanna downed Porter 35-7. Juarez-Lincoln held off Rio Hondo 36-33. Corpus Christi Veterans rolled PSJA Southwest 56-7. Martin smoked Donna North 35-14. Rio Grande City defeated Zapata 14-3. Raymondville edged Grulla 10-7. La Feria made a large first half lead stand up in a 42-0 victory over Falfurrias. St. Joseph's tamed Lyford 58-8. Santa Rosa defeated La Villa 34-14. Santa Maria won at Monte Alto 14-7. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva leads the First & Goal coverage in this report.