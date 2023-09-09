x

First and Goal Monday 11/09

Scores for Monday November 10th

District 16-5A Division 1

Donna 18, Palmview 17

McAllen Rowe 38, McAllen High 31

2 years ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 Tuesday, November 10, 2020 10:32:00 PM CST November 10, 2020
