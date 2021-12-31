First & Goal Playoffs: November 18th

LAREDO - Brownsville Veterans stormed past Laredo Nixon 34-10 to complete a three for three day for Valley teams in the football playoffs. With the win, the school will face Corpus Christi Veterans on Friday in Corpus Christi in the area round. Lyford earned a Valley win for 3A, Division 1 with a solid 44-8 victory at Jourdanton. Brownsville St. Joseph's opened the day with a win over Plano John Paul II 40-14.

Schedules and arrangements for the 12 remaining Valley teams playing Thanksgiving week football are available in a separate post on the KRGV web site.

CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega describes the plays that made for a successful Saturday for Valley football.