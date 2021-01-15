First & Goal Thursday: September 6th
WESLACO - It was back to the future for four Valley high school football teams on Thursday. 5A District play began after just one tune-up game in week one. Were the competing teams ready for the bell ringer for the 2018 season? CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the highlights,
