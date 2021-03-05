First McAllen mayoral debate held virtually

Five people hoping to become mayor of McAllen held an online debate Wednesday.

Each candidate explained why he or she should be the one to replace longtime Mayor Jim Darling, who is not seeking re-election after more than eight years in office.

Each candidate was given 90 seconds to answer questions.

Candidate Michael Fallek with Mcallen Planning and Zoning Commission said his entire time in McAllen, he’s brought new businesses to town as a businessman.

Candidate Javier Villalobos, a Mcallen City Commissioner, said as a commissioner, he prides himself in making the tough decisions.

Candidate Othal Brand Jr., president of Hidalgo County Water Improvement District No.3, said he comes from a background of farming and that’s where a lot of his values were taught.

Candidate Veronica Vela Whitacre, a McAllen City Commissioner, said for the last 30 years or so, she’s worked to improve McAllen economically, culturally, and environmentally.

Candidate Dr. Shahid Rashid is a physician, and as a public health expert, says he cares deeply about his patients.

While all the candidates say they want the city’s best interest – they all don’t share the same views when it comes to immigration.

Among other topics discussed in the debate were infrastructure, jobs, traffic, drainage improvements and the pandemic.

May 1st is Election Day. Residents have until April 1 to register to vote.