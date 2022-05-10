First Responder: Illegal Activity Puts Job in Negative Light

NEAR FALFURRIAS – Federal agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint are taking a closer look at emergency vehicles.

A driver was caught Tuesday using a fake EMS vehicle to smuggle people into the country illegally.

Real first responders tell CHANNEL 5 NEWS the illegal activity can put lives at risk and affect their jobs.

Border Patrol says the man behind the wheel sped off after being asked for a secondary inspection. The suspected driver, a U.S. citizen, and two others were taken into custody.

A local decal company says there aren’t any laws or regulations that stop them from selling emergency response vehicles decals to someone.

“There’s been a lot of things that have happened throughout the years, and a lot of it has been cloning, especially with Border Patrol and other things,” says Sal Saldiva, owner of Sal’s Vinyl Graphics.

Saldiva says they’ll always be more aware of who’s requesting their services.

