First responders on standby during the holidays

As many enjoy quality time with their loved ones this holiday season, first responders like the ones at the Edinburg Fire Department Station 2 are standing by in case of any emergencies.

"This is our family. Here at the station, it's a firehouse," driver operator Brian Medina said.

This small team began their day at 7 a.m. Their shifts are for 24 hours, a period of time that sets up the groundwork for bonds to be made.

"Being here with my brothers — my family now. Like, we eat breakfast together, we have lunch, we go to these calls together, and we're all able to work together,” firefighter Michael Mena said.

The family is linked no through blood, but their calling for help.

