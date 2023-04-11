First Responders Rescue People from Flooding in Falfurrias

FALFURRIAS – Just north of the Rio Grande Valley, first responders are doing rescues and welfare checks.

The Falfurrias area was hit by heavy rain, which caused much flooding.

The emergency management coordinator for the city says they're preparing long shifts to watch the water tonight.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing made a visit to Falfurrias and has more on the story.

Watch the video above for more information.