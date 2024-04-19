First responders warn about dangers of leaving children in vehicles amid summer heat

First responders are warning parents about the dangers of the summer heat and vehicles.

Weslaco fire Lt. Efrain Bautista says they usually experience one or two calls a month for children locked in vehicles.

Harlingen resident and mother Claudia Martinez explained her terrifying experience when she left her 9-month-old child in the car while she was at the grocery store.

"It happened to me one time so it was hard for me when I saw my baby sweating in the back seat - I was in shock," Martinez said.

Martinez now reminds all parents to leave any distractions aside.

