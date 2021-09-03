Fishermen on Alert after Reporting Increase in Lionfish
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – A new predator in the water is making fishermen worried about their bottom line.
With the lionfish, other fish, especially the small ones, don’t have a chance.
Although there is plenty, the manager of a fishing shop at South Padre Island says they’re worried the stocks of fish for human consumption are being depleted.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the best way to get rid of them is to eat them but warn of their venomous spine.
Watch the video above for the full story.
