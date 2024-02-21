Flights Back on Track after Delays, Cancellations

MCALLEN – The snow is melting and flights are getting back to normal at the McAllen Miller International Airport.

Until 3:00 p.m. Friday, dozens of passengers were left trying to find another flight out of the Rio Grande Valley.

If you could get in the air, you considered yourself lucky.

"You just have to take a patient pill," commented Veronica Bishop.

Bishop lives in McAllen. She hoped her sixth-anniversary trip would be smooth sailing.

"We were supposed to leave today to go to the Lady Gaga concert," Bishop told CHANNEL 5 NEWS.

The only problem – their flight was canceled.

She was able to re-book, while her husband was not so lucky.

"Hopefully we can get it worked out," said Bishop, "and get him back on this flight."

Bishop was not alone in the weather woes at the McAllen airport.

"Frustrated yes, but trying to get it done. That’s the whole deal, trying to get it done," Al Brewton remarked after his flight was delayed.

A line of passengers cued at the American Airline's turnstile. One flight canceled, coming and going. There were multiple delays through the afternoon.

"We had a little ice, sort of bad weather for McAllen, Texas," said Brewton, "I’m from Michigan, so we’re used to this type of weather.”

An employee at the airport told CHANNEL 5 NEWS off camera the inclement weather created a domino effect on airlines.

The cold weather system took some airlines offline across the state of Texas.

"I didn’t expect it to affect our flight, but you never know," remarked Pam Voss, also from McAllen.

The weather left travelers checking their flight itineraries, instead of checking their bags.

"I knew, I was like uh-oh, flights are going to be delayed," said Bishop. "It’s not just the one leaving here; it’s also the one incoming.”

The main sight for people coming into McAllen was a flurry of unusual and unforgettable Southern Texas snow.

You can check your McAllen airport flight status online here.