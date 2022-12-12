Flood Insurance to Impact FEMA Assistance Elegibility

WESLACO - Many flood victims were helped by FEMA last year, but some of them didn't get flood insurance, which can impact their assistance.

Lesvia Rivera says she's still recovering from the June floods of 2018.

She tells us she got help from FEMA last year, but she didn't get the flood insurance.

We reached out to FEMA to see if she's eligible for assistance again.

FEMA spokesperson Kurt Pickering explains the requirement for flood insurance depends on the situation.

He says it will hurt your claim if you didn't follow through and get the flood insurance.

"If you were required to and you did then you will be able to get assistance if you were required to, remember, you signed an agreement. If you were required to and did not keep it, it would at least limit and probably eliminate your grant this time,” says Pickering.

He encourages people who did not get flood insurance to apply.

If they get denied they can still appeal their decision.

For more information watch the video above.