Flood Victims Have Two Days to Apply for FEMA Assistance
WESLACO – Flood victims have two days to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 4.
You can apply online at FEMA.gov or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.
You can also apply in person at one of the addresses listed below.
- 275 S. Kansas Avenue, Weslaco
- 115 S. Mackberry Road, Mission
- 700 N. Main Street, McAllen
