Food Bank RGV holds mobile food drive in Harlingen

A mobile food drive in Harlingen is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The distribution will be held at the Harlingen Soccer Complex – an ID and proof of address will be required.

Additionally, there will be a limit of two families per vehicle.

