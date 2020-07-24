Food Bank RGV holds mobile food drive in Harlingen
Related Story
A mobile food drive in Harlingen is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The distribution will be held at the Harlingen Soccer Complex – an ID and proof of address will be required.
Additionally, there will be a limit of two families per vehicle.
For more information watch the video above.
News
A mobile food drive in Harlingen is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The distribution will be... More >>
News Video
-
WATCH: Over the phone interview with Gov. Abbott regarding tropical storm Hanna...
-
Interview with Dr. John Zerwas, physician on Gov. Abbott's coronavirus task force
-
EXCLUSIVE: Inside a Valley hospital's COVID ICU unit
-
Protesters target McAllen hotel after ICE detains children
-
Classes at UTRGV could be held in-person, online depending on coursework