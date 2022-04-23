Food Bank RGV offering produce vouchers to families

The Food Bank Rio Grande Valley is pushing for eligible residents to apply for the food bank's farmer's market nutrition program.

The farmer's market nutrition program gives families in the WIC program access to $30 worth of produce from their local farmer's market.

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz recommends people sign up for the program as soon as they can. The vouchers are valid through the end of September, but she says now is the time to use them because we are in peak produce season.

"Our season is starting to die down,” Saenz said. “Our season is a little bit shorter than the rest of the––once this goes and this gets activated, we only have from February to May maybe June, so that's just a few months. We want moms to come in, get these vouchers, use them right then and there right away."

There are currently only two farmer's markets in the Valley that can accept these voucher’s, including the farmer’s market outside the library in McAllen and the one in Brownsville across from the Gladys Porter Zoo.

Saenz says that even if you don't qualify for this program, give them a call as there are plenty of other programs available.

You can reach them at (956) 682- 8101.