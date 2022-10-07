Food Bank RGV receives $52K, new refrigerated truck to help meet demand

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley received some help with meeting the needs of the 76,000 people they serve every week.

Darden Restaurants donated a refrigerated truck with $52,000 in tow. Food Bank CEO Libby Saenz said the donations will go a long way to help feed Valley residents.

The Food Bank RGV says food insecurity in the Valley remains high because of inflation, as well as people still not going back into the workforce.

Those in need of help are urged to call the food bank at 956-682-8101 for a referral to the nearest food bank pantry.

