Food Bank RGV receives $52K, new refrigerated truck to help meet demand
Related Story
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley received some help with meeting the needs of the 76,000 people they serve every week.
Darden Restaurants donated a refrigerated truck with $52,000 in tow. Food Bank CEO Libby Saenz said the donations will go a long way to help feed Valley residents.
The Food Bank RGV says food insecurity in the Valley remains high because of inflation, as well as people still not going back into the workforce.
Those in need of help are urged to call the food bank at 956-682-8101 for a referral to the nearest food bank pantry.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley received some help with meeting the needs of the 76,000 people they... More >>
News Video
-
Sharyland ISD mother raises awareness after son's fentanyl death
-
84 migrants found inside tractor-trailer at home north of Weslaco
-
Valley resident reacts to latest DACA ruling
-
Rise in flu cases impacting Brownsville ISD student attendance
-
'It’s robbery’: Customers react to forensic audit, call for firing of Brownsville...