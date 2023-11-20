x

Football Season Ends

Related Story

LOS FRESNOS - A sold out crowd at Leo Aguilar Stadium in Los Fresnos watched the 2017 Valley high school football season come to an end on Saturday.  Defending state champ Lake Travis eliminated the last of four local teams playing in the third round of the UIL playoffs.  Lake Travis defeated Los Fresnos 42-7.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has highlights.

News
Football Season Ends
Football Season Ends
LOS FRESNOS - A sold out crowd at Leo Aguilar Stadium in Los Fresnos watched the 2017 Valley high school... More >>
5 years ago Saturday, December 02 2017 Dec 2, 2017 Saturday, December 02, 2017 10:30:33 PM CST December 02, 2017
Radar
7 Days