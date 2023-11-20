Football Season Ends
LOS FRESNOS - A sold out crowd at Leo Aguilar Stadium in Los Fresnos watched the 2017 Valley high school football season come to an end on Saturday. Defending state champ Lake Travis eliminated the last of four local teams playing in the third round of the UIL playoffs. Lake Travis defeated Los Fresnos 42-7. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has highlights.
