Former Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Stealing Weapon
ALAMO – A former Alamo police officer accused of stealing a weapon from his department is in custody.
Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo says they believe he stole an AR-15 and sold it to someone in Mexico.
Authorities plan to recover the weapon by working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
