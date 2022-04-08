x

Former Alamo Police Officer Arrested for Stealing Weapon

ALAMO – A former Alamo police officer accused of stealing a weapon from his department is in custody.

Alamo Police Chief Baudelio Castillo says they believe he stole an AR-15 and sold it to someone in Mexico.

Authorities plan to recover the weapon by working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

