Former Bank Employee Sentenced to 7 Years

MCALLEN – A former Rio Grande Valley bank employee charged with bank fraud was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Cynthia Luna Rodriguez appeared before a judge on Thursday.

She pleaded guilty in January to stealing more than $1 million from customer accounts at the First National Bank in Edinburg.

An audit conducted by an outside accounting firm showed Rodriguez took millions from six victims over the course of eight years.

She will also have to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution.

