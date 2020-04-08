x

Former Bank Teller Sentenced to 2 Year in Prison in Theft Case

Related Story

MCALLEN – A former bank supervisor was sentenced to two years in prison and two years’ supervised release for her role in a $1.2 million theft case.

Jill Marie Myers pleaded guilty last year to falsifying bank records and concealing the theft of funds over a 10-year period at First National Bank in Edinburg.

An investigation in 2014 revealed about $10,000 went missing from accounts every month since June of 2004.

Myers is out on bond and is expected to turn herself in to serve her sentence.

Watch the video above for more information.  

News
Former Bank Teller Sentenced to 2 Years...
Former Bank Teller Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison in Theft Case
MCALLEN – A former bank supervisor was sentenced to two years in prison and two years’ supervised release for her... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:56:20 PM CDT June 13, 2018
Radar
7 Days