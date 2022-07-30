Former Brownsville police commander now police chief at Port of Brownsville

The Port of Brownsville now has a new police chief.

William G. Dietrich took command of the port on Wednesday.

Dietrich retired from the Brownsville Police Department as commander after 25 years of service, where he led the Special Investigation Unit.

Dietrich says he is aware of what the port means to the community and the challenges needed to secure it.

"The port is a very vital part of the community," Dietrich said. "It is such an economic treasure to the Valley, and with that in mind, protecting that treasure and protecting this, is very important. Keeping everybody safe and having an environment in an area where everyone can work safe is very important - whether it is terrorism or cybersecurity or anything that can happen."

Dietrich is replacing retiring former Police Chief of the Port of Brownsville Carlos Garcia.

Garcia led the department for the past 10 years.