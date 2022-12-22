Former Deputy Constable Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
BROWNSVILLE – A former law enforcement officer is awaiting sentencing.
Armando Gonzalez pleaded guilty to extortion this week.
At the time of his arrest, he worked as a Precinct 5 deputy constable in La Feria.
