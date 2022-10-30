Former Donna police sergeant sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking case

A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show.

Alejandro Martinez will spend 175 months in prison after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.

Martinez was arrested last year and accepted a plea deal in March 2022.