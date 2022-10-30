Former Donna police sergeant sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking case
Related Story
A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking case, court records show.
RELATED: Records: Former Donna police sergeant takes plea deal in federal drug trafficking case
Alejandro Martinez will spend 175 months in prison after an investigation revealed he used his position in the Donna Police Department to provide “safe passage of illegal narcotics through the city,” according to the complaint against him.
Martinez was arrested last year and accepted a plea deal in March 2022.
News
A former sergeant with the Donna Police Department was sentenced to more than 14 years in a federal drug trafficking... More >>
News Video
-
Weslaco police carry out checks on registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween...
-
Residents voice concerns over road construction project in San Carlos
-
Interstate expansion projects in Cameron and Willacy counties completed
-
City responds after advocates describe 'unacceptable' conditions at Weslaco animal shelter
-
5 On Your Side: Valley widow waiting for installation of loved one’s...