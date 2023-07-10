Former FBI Agent Says Mexico’s Election Results Could Cause Disruption in Cartel Activity
WESLACO – A new warning comes from a former FBI agent as a major political shift unfolds in Mexico.
Sunday’s election results revealed a new president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will be in office in six months.
This shift in political power could cause a disruption of cartel activity.
KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke with a former FBI agent who explains that payouts from cartels to politicians are standard during campaigns.
He advises those visiting Mexico to use caution during this time, as he believes cartels wanted a different leader to be elected.
Watch the video above for more information.
