Former football coach shares memories of star player killed in Harlingen stabbing

In 1994, running back Lesley Maurice Hunter made big plays for the Harlingen Cardinals.

The decades-old football games feel like yesterday to former Assistant Coach Rene Medrano.

"I've had a lot of years, a lot of great years," Medrano said. "Seen a lot of great kids."

Hunter, though, stood out. He ran for 2,500 yards during his senior year.

"I became real tight with Mo during the years that I was there," Medrano said.

Hunter's death on Monday, nine days after he was stabbed in Harlingen, left Medrano stunned.

"When I found out about the news, boy, it hit me like a ton of bricks," Medrano said. "It really did."

The Harlingen Police Department arrested three men after Hunter was stabbed. They're now facing murder charges.

A tribute to Hunter is planned for Friday at the Bird Bowl game in Harlingen.

