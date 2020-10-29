x

Former football coach shares memories of star player killed in Harlingen stabbing

Related Story

In 1994, running back Lesley Maurice Hunter made big plays for the Harlingen Cardinals.

The decades-old football games feel like yesterday to former Assistant Coach Rene Medrano.

"I've had a lot of years, a lot of great years," Medrano said. "Seen a lot of great kids."

Hunter, though, stood out. He ran for 2,500 yards during his senior year.

"I became real tight with Mo during the years that I was there," Medrano said.

Hunter's death on Monday, nine days after he was stabbed in Harlingen, left Medrano stunned.

"When I found out about the news, boy, it hit me like a ton of bricks," Medrano said. "It really did."

The Harlingen Police Department arrested three men after Hunter was stabbed. They're now facing murder charges.

A tribute to Hunter is planned for Friday at the Bird Bowl game in Harlingen.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Former football coach shares memories of star...
Former football coach shares memories of star player killed in Harlingen stabbing
In 1994, running back Lesley Maurice Hunter made big plays for the Harlingen Cardinals. The decades-old football games feel... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 27 2020 Oct 27, 2020 Tuesday, October 27, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT October 27, 2020
Radar
7 Days