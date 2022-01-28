x

Former Mayor Files Lawsuit against New Mission Mayor

UPDATE (8:30pm): The Mission mayor and former mayor will be back in court on Tuesday. 

Former mayor Beto Salinas is contesting the outcome of the June run-off election. 

He wants the judge to declare him the winner or order a new election supervised by the court. 

MISSION – The mayor and former mayor of Mission are in court in connection with a lawsuit filed after their runoff election.

Former mayor Beto Salinas says dozens of voters say they were paid to vote for his opponent, current mayor Armando O’Cana.

The filing lists other irregularities, including people who voted and did not reside in Mission.

